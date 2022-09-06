September 6, 2022

Video: How pencils can help us understand the future of everything (Alex wants a jetpack)

by American Chemical Society

How pencils can help us understand the future of everything (Alex wants a jetpack) (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

The chemistry world has been excited about the possibility of buckyballs, graphene and carbon nanotubes for decades.

But the science has taken a long time to catch up to the hype.

So where are we now, and how far away are we from a carbon-powered jetpack future?

Explore further

How high? How fast? How much? Five questions about jetpacks
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: How pencils can help us understand the future of everything (Alex wants a jetpack) (2022, September 6) retrieved 6 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-video-pencils-future-alex-jetpack.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it worth it to buy distilled water?

1 hour ago

Question about the collisions of the molecules in an ideal gas

Sep 04, 2022

Dataset for Water PVT Diagram

Sep 01, 2022

Stripping ions from exchange resin

Aug 28, 2022

Is it possible to have an "Eternal reaction" by mixing the products ?

Aug 28, 2022

How does the mixture of these fertilizer chemicals work? (caused stains in my laundry)

Aug 28, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)