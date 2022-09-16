September 16, 2022

Researchers reveal reactive gallium-hydride species on gallium oxide surface

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Graphical abstract. Credit: Journal of the American Chemical Society (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.2c01005

Metal hydrides (M-H), critical but ubiquitous intermediates in a broad variety of catalytic reactions, are important in the field of heterogeneous catalysis. However, the comprehensive characterization and understanding of M-H species are still challenging.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. HOU Guangjin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) revealed the reactive gallium-hydrogen (Ga-H) species on the surface of gallium oxide (Ga2O3) by using solid-state (ssNMR).

This study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.

The researchers provided ssNMR evidence of surface Ga-H species generated on a practical nano Ga2O3 oxide catalyst during direct H2 activation and propane dehydrogenation reactions.

They found that the complex 1H NMR signature of Ga-H species came from strong J and dipolar/quadrupolar couplings using NMR techniques and . And they revealed comprehensive information on the structural configuration and formation mechanism of this special M-H species with complementary NMR and DFT analysis.

Furthermore, they used 13CO2 adsorption experiment to prove that Ga-H species were the key intermediates in the hydrogenation process of CO2.

"The analytic approach presented in this study can be extended to other M–H analysis, and it may benefit the design of more efficient Ga-based catalysts," said Prof. Hou.

More information: Hongyu Chen et al, Direct Detection of Reactive Gallium-Hydride Species on the Ga2O3 Surface via Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2022). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.2c01005
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
