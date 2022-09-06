September 6, 2022

Study finds inland water carbon emissions are being undercounted

by Stephanie Seay, Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Inland water carbon emissions on rise
ORNL scientists synthesizing research on the complex biogeochemical processes at play in inland waters found that carbon emissions are about 13% higher than previously estimated. Credit: Adam Malin/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

Global carbon emissions from inland waters such as lakes, rivers, streams and ponds are being undercounted by about 13% and will likely continue to rise given climate events and land use changes, Oak Ridge National Laboratory scientists have found.

In their study published in Global Change Biology, the researchers estimate that pump out 4.4 billion metric tons of carbon to the atmosphere annually, based on new modeling of previous estimates and improved sampling and data from more types of bodies of water, including those that have dried or are shrinking. About 73% of this carbon is emitted as carbon dioxide or methane.

Earth system modelers are paying increased attention to the complex biogeochemical processes at play in inland waters.

"About 70% to 80% of entering inland waters from land doesn't make it to the ocean; it's processed inland first," said ORNL's Rachel Pilla. "This is a missing piece of the puzzle for Earth system models to better predict and prepare us for the future."

Explore further

High greenhouse gas emissions from Siberian inland waters
More information: Rachel M. Pilla et al, Anthropogenically driven climate and landscape change effects on inland water carbon dynamics: What have we learned and where are we going?, Global Change Biology (2022). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.16324
Journal information: Global Change Biology

Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: Study finds inland water carbon emissions are being undercounted (2022, September 6) retrieved 6 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-inland-carbon-emissions-undercounted.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)