September 5, 2022

Discovery of transcription factor protein that regulates cold tolerance in rice

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

rice
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Cold stress at the booting stage leads to lower seed setting rate and seriously threatens the production and quality of rice.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Bu Qingyun from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has revealed that OsWRKY53 negatively regulates cold at the booting stage, which provides a target for improving rice cold tolerance.

The study was published in The Plant Cell on August 16.

The researchers characterized the function of the transcription factor OsWRKY53 in rice cold tolerance at the booting stage. OsWRKY53 expression is induced by cold stress.

The OsWRKY53 mutant displays higher cold tolerance at the booting stage with higher setting, stronger pollen fertility and normal tapetum degenerates. But OsWRKY53 overexpressing plants show lower seed setting rate, weaker pollen fertility and abnormally tapetum degenerates under normal or low temperature conditions. "These results suggest that OsWRKY53 negatively regulates rice cold tolerance at booting stage and tapetum development," said Prof. Bu.

What's more, OsWRKY53 negatively regulates gibberellin (GA) content in anthers. GA can improve rice cold tolerance at booting stage, and the GA content in anthers of oswrky53 is higher than wild type under cold . OsWRKY53 directly binds to the promoters of GA biosynthesis genes (GA20ox1, GA20ox2, GA3ox1) and represses their expression in anthers.

Explore further

NAC-mediated membrane lipid remodeling negatively regulates fruit cold tolerance
More information: Jiaqi Tang et al, WRKY53 negatively regulates rice cold tolerance at the booting stage by fine-tuning anther gibberellin levels, The Plant Cell (2022). DOI: 10.1093/plcell/koac253
Journal information: Plant Cell

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Discovery of transcription factor protein that regulates cold tolerance in rice (2022, September 5) retrieved 5 September 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-09-discovery-transcription-factor-protein-cold.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is "nondimensionalization" a misnomer?

2 hours ago

Why does metal moving though a magnetic field slow down?

2 hours ago

F= - mg - kv ? (forces of gravity and friction on a mass)

Sep 04, 2022

How does the mass of an electron affect the scattering of an alpha particle?

Sep 01, 2022

Underwater acoustic unit conversion

Aug 31, 2022

Subjectively deterministic-looking features of scatter plots

Aug 30, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)