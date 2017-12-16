Chinese scientists reveal a novel signaling pathway for cold tolerance in rice

December 20, 2017, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese scientists reveal a novel signaling pathway for chilling tolerance in rice
OsMAPK3-OsbHLH002-OsTPP1 pathway mediates the chilling tolerance in rice. Credit: XU Yunyuan

The ability of plants to tolerate cold stress is fundamental in determining the growing season and geographical distribution of plants. Local temperature anomalies caused by global climate change directly threaten crop production. Improvement of cold tolerance in rice varieties requires clarifying the regulatory mechanisms of chilling signaling pathways.

The primary of cold tolerance in rice has been established, but how the diverse components are regulated is not clear. OsbHLH002 is one of more than 100 members of the bHLH transcription factor family in rice and has the highest homology with Arabidopsis ICE1 protein, which is one of the core members in the cold signaling in Arabidopsis (hence OsbHLH002 is also called OsICE1).

The research team led by Prof. CHONG Kang from the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed a new mechanism for cold tolerance mediated by OsMAPK3-OsbHLH002-OsTPP1 in rice.

The research team had shown in 2009 that over-expression of the wild rice gene OrbHLH2 enhanced tolerance to osmotic stress in Arabidopsis. This time, they discovered that the cold-activated protein kinase OsMAPK3 phosphorylates the transcription factor OsbHLH002/OsICE1 directly to enhance its transactivation activity. Moreover, OsMAPK3 attenuated the interaction between OsbHLH002 and E3 ubiquitin ligase OsHOS1, which led to reduced ubiquitination and degradation of OsbHLH002.

The increase of the protein content and transactivation activity of OsbHLH002 effectively activates the expression of OsTPP1 (encoding trehalose-6-phosphatase) to promote the hydrolysis of trehalose-6-phosphate, increasing the trehalose content and enhancing the chilling tolerance of rice. These results establish a novel pathway OsMAPK3-OsbHLH002-OsTPP1. This pathway transduces the cold signal from the kinase cascade system to the nucleus and promotes synthesis of an osmotic protectant to regulate cold in .

Explore further: Vinegar: A cheap and simple way to help plants fight drought

More information: Zeyong Zhang et al, OsMAPK3 Phosphorylates OsbHLH002/OsICE1 and Inhibits Its Ubiquitination to Activate OsTPP1 and Enhances Rice Chilling Tolerance, Developmental Cell (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.devcel.2017.11.016

Related Stories

Plants sacrifice 'daughters' to survive chilly weather

June 23, 2017

Plants adopt different strategies to survive the changing temperatures of their natural environments. This is most evident in temperate regions where forest trees shed their leaves to conserve energy during the cold season. ...

Lending plants a hand to survive drought

June 26, 2017

The findings have helped some plants survive 50 percent longer in drought conditions, and could eventually benefit major crops such as barley, rice and wheat, which are crucial to world food supplies.

Aluminum tolerance fix could open arable land

April 30, 2014

(Phys.org) —With as much as 40 percent of the world's potentially arable land unusable due to aluminum toxicity, a solution may be near: Cornell agricultural scientists report that a gene – and the protein it expresses ...

Recommended for you

Fish sex so loud it could deafen dolphins

December 20, 2017

A species of Mexican fish amasses in reproductive orgies so loud they can deafen other sea animals, awed scientists said Wednesday, calling for preservation of the "spectacle" threatened by overfishing.

Pesticides and poor nutrition damage animal health

December 19, 2017

The combined effects of pesticides and a lack of nutrition form a deadly one-two punch, new research from biologists at the University of California San Diego has shown for the first time.

Mice help find gene for bad breath

December 19, 2017

An international team of researchers has identified a cause for chronic bad breath (halitosis), with the help of gene knockout mice from the UC Davis Mouse Biology Program. The results are published Dec. 18 in the journal ...

Hibernating squirrels and hamsters evolved to feel less cold

December 19, 2017

The ground squirrel and the Syrian hamster, two rodents that hibernate in the winter, do not feel cold in the same way as non-hibernators, such as rats or mice. Yale researchers have discovered that hibernating rodents evolved ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.