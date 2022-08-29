Video: There's finally (peer reviewed) chemistry in wine and food pairings

Credit: The American Chemical Society

Red wine goes with meat; white wine goes with fish. Port goes with Stilton. Never drink wine after eating artichokes. These rules about how to pair wine with food have solid chemical underpinnings—but many others don't.

The holy grail of food and wine pairing science would be a framework for understanding why some pairings work and predicting the results of new ones.

Find out how close we are to discovering that framework and learn about some highly unexpected pairings (coffee, chocolate and … garlic!?):

