August 29, 2022

Video: There's finally (peer reviewed) chemistry in wine and food pairings

by American Chemical Society

There's finally (peer reviewed) chemistry in wine and food pairings (video)
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Red wine goes with meat; white wine goes with fish. Port goes with Stilton. Never drink wine after eating artichokes. These rules about how to pair wine with food have solid chemical underpinnings—but many others don't.

The holy grail of food and wine pairing science would be a framework for understanding why some pairings work and predicting the results of new ones.

Find out how close we are to discovering that framework and learn about some highly unexpected pairings (coffee, chocolate and … garlic!?):

Explore further

Menu design key to increased wine sales and customer satisfaction
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: There's finally (peer reviewed) chemistry in wine and food pairings (2022, August 29) retrieved 29 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-video-peer-chemistry-wine-food.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Dataset for Water PVT Diagram

5 hours ago

Stripping ions from exchange resin

16 hours ago

Is it possible to have an "Eternal reaction" by mixing the products ?

Aug 28, 2022

How does the mixture of these fertilizer chemicals work? (caused stains in my laundry)

Aug 28, 2022

Can the charges at the ends of a dipole in a polar molecule exceed unit charge?

Aug 26, 2022

Why is platinum wire classed as a drug precursor ?

Aug 16, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)