August 18, 2022

Team describes versatile in situ method to prepare plasmonic gold nanoparticle arrays

by Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona

Versatile in situ method to prepare plasmonic gold nanoparticle arrays
Credit: Gail A. Vinnacombe‐Willson et al, Advanced Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202205330

Researchers have published work in Advanced Materials describing a rapid and simple method to form ordered arrays of gold nanoparticles with plasmonic properties.

Plasmonic nanoparticles prepared by colloidal chemistry have advantageous electronic, optical and magnetic properties, but their implementation into functional devices remains limited by time-consuming and hard-to-scale steps like ligand exchange, purification and self-assembly.

In this work, researchers from the Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona (ICMAB, CSIC) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), demonstrate the preparation of gold nanoparticle ordered arrays directly on substrates using an unconventional bottom-up wet-chemical synthetic approach.

The researchers applied thermal to fabricate ultra-thin (100 nm) cellulose stencils on polymer substrates, which were used to generate growth-positive and growth-negative areas. The chemical contrast directed the nucleation and growth of plasmonic colloids to specific areas, enabling the rapid production of ordered plasmonic arrays.

Nanoparticle morphology and array periodicity can be tuned easily using this methodology, and the prepared substrates sustain lattice plasmon resonances, which had not yet been achieved using purely in situ chemical reduction.

This work was led by ICMAB researcher Leonardo Scarabelli, with the participation of Agustín Mihi and Yilli Conti from ICMAB.

The in situ growth method presented here represents a versatile platform for the development of wet-chemical shape control and selective surface growth, providing new pathways for the rational design of new plasmonic, magnetic, and catalytic metamaterials.

Explore further

Iridescent photonic cellulose, mimicking the structural color of insects, with optical applications
More information: Gail A. Vinnacombe‐Willson et al, Surface Lattice Plasmon Resonances by Direct In Situ Substrate Growth of Gold Nanoparticles in Ordered Arrays, Advanced Materials (2022). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202205330
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona
Citation: Team describes versatile in situ method to prepare plasmonic gold nanoparticle arrays (2022, August 18) retrieved 18 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-team-versatile-situ-method-plasmonic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed (continued)

1 hour ago

Can I get any macro object of very small thickness such as 10 nm?

17 hours ago

Rigid binding material that can dissolve?

Aug 12, 2022

Lithium-Sulfur Batteries? Maybe

Aug 08, 2022

What is high breakthrough field?

Aug 07, 2022

Perovskite semiconductors for solar photovoltaic cells

Aug 06, 2022

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)