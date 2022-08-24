August 24, 2022

Sick sea lions spotted along Ventura County coast

by Noah Goldberg

sea lion
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Sea lions are being poisoned by a toxin found in plankton and reports of the sick animals being spotted along the Ventura County coast are skyrocketing, according to an animal rescue organization.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, a Santa Barbara-based and rehabilitation organization, posted on Instagram about the issue that they say began last week.

"Our volunteer team has been working from sunrise to sunset to respond to each report and the animals in distress," the institute wrote in the post. "We are responding to 50-100 calls a day with multiple reports on individual animals."

The organization reported that a natural compound, domoic acid, appeared to be the cause of the strange sickness.

"Domoic acid is a naturally produced in phytoplankton," they wrote.

Ingesting the acid can result in disturbing symptoms, like "disorientation ... agitation, head bobbing and weaving/swaying back and forth, foaming at the mouth, bulging eyes," and more, according to the institute.

The acid can be passed from animals to humans who eat them, according to officials. Crustaceans, fish and shellfish can all have high levels of domoic acid in them without showing symptoms, the California Department of Public Health says.

The poisoning has mostly affected adult female , according to the post. The animals usually recover from the acute symptoms caused by the toxin in about three days after passing the acid through urination, the institute said.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute reminded people to keep their distance if they see a sea lion or other in distress.

Explore further

Maine orders partial shellfishing shutdown, mussel recall

2022 Los Angeles Times.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Sick sea lions spotted along Ventura County coast (2022, August 24) retrieved 24 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-sick-sea-lions-ventura-county.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Polio found in London sewage

4 hours ago

Confused about DNA codons

4 hours ago

Map of metabolic pathways

16 hours ago

Focal length of LCD screen as cars rear view mirror

Aug 22, 2022

A Nice history of Evolutionary Thinking

Aug 22, 2022

Universal VIrus? - mononucleosis, chronic fatigue, multiple sclerosis...

Aug 20, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)