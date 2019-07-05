July 5, 2019

Surge in sick, hungry sea lions off California coast puzzles marine biologists

by Don Sweeney, The Sacramento Bee

A rise in the number of ailing and malnourished sea lions along the California coastline has marine experts somewhat puzzled, KNTV reports.

About 130 sea lions and pups are now being treated at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, Calif., KRON reported.

The center normally treats 50 to 70 young sea lions from April to June, said Greg Frankfurter, wildlife veterinarian at the facility, KNTV reported.

Some of the adult California sea lions may be suffering from domoic poisoning, related to toxic algae blooms in the ocean, according to the station. But experts aren't sure why they're also seeing more malnourished pups.

"Whether there is some underlying condition, we haven't been able to determine," Frankfurter said, KNTV reported. It may be related to the domoic acid poisoning cases in adults.

The upswing follows a similar surge in sea lion strandings in spring 2018 as well as a rise in California gray whale deaths in early 2019, KRON reported.

"We're seeing a lot of different animals being impacted from the gray whales that are coming in thin to the issues that we are seeing with Guadalupe animals and the sea lions up and down the coast," Frankfurter said, according to the station. "It's definitely a sign of the ocean overall. All of it might (connect) to , relating to warming oceans."

Experts warn beachgoers to keep their distance from stranded or sick , The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

"We are seeing more California sea lion strandings right now  both young pups that are starving as well as older animals affected by domoic acid poisoning, which could cause them to act strangely or be more aggressive," said Laura Sherr, a Maine Mammal Center spokeswoman, according to the publication.

In June, a sea lion bit a 13-year-old girl standing in the surf at Pismo Beach near San Luis Obispo, McClatchy previously reported. The sea appears to have been suffering from domoic acid , the Marine Mammal Center said.

Explore further

Increase in animals killed by algae toxin

©2019 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Surge in sick, hungry sea lions off California coast puzzles marine biologists (2019, July 5) retrieved 5 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-surge-sick-hungry-sea-lions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Astrobiology Conference in Seattle

Jul 03, 2019

What are IC50 and CTC50 in cancer biology?

Jul 03, 2019

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

Jul 03, 2019

New target for treating pancreatic cancer identified

Jul 02, 2019

Alcohol consumption and C-vitamin

Jun 29, 2019

Calories not used for digestion while fasting

Jun 29, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration