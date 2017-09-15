September 15, 2017

Maine orders partial shellfishing shutdown, mussel recall

Maine is shutting down shellfish harvesting in parts of the state's eastern coast because of a marine algae bloom that can carry a neurotoxin.

The state Department of Marine Resources says it is monitoring the bloom, which carries . Domoic acid can cause sickness, memory loss and in humans.

The agency said Friday it also is in the process of recalling mussels harvested from Frenchman Bay because of elevated levels of domoic acid.

The Portland Press Herald (bit.ly/2y9Zdmn ) reports the department found levels of domoic acid that exceeded standards in shellfish tested between Mount Desert Island and Gouldsboro.

The department is enacting a precautionary closure from Deer Isle to Machiasport—almost a third of Maine's coastline.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Maine orders partial shellfishing shutdown, mussel recall (2017, September 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-maine-partial-shellfishing-shutdown-mussel.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Harmful algae forces shellfish ban in parts of New England
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)