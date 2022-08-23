August 23, 2022

Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño

by Ural Federal University

Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño
El Niño affects rainfall, fisheries in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and climate change on the planet. Credit: UrFU / Ilya Safarov.

Physicists and mathematicians of the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have calculated how external factors affect the behavior of the El Niño atmospheric and oceanic processes in the Pacific region. In the mathematical model, they accounted for wind, humidity, temperature, ocean currents, and other parameters that can lead to unpredictable El Niño results. This is a phenomenon in which the temperature of the upper Pacific Ocean rises and the near-surface waters shift eastward. The onset of El Niño affects rainfall, fisheries in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and climate change on the planet. Description of the features of the unusual phenomenon and its scenarios, the scientists published in the journal Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena.

"Our calculations have shown that the higher the intensity of the noise, the more unpredictable the consequences, the stronger the disturbances, the more intense El Niño will manifest itself. And for the system to get out of equilibrium, sometimes you need a little push: a change in humidity or ," says Head of the Laboratory of multiscale mathematical modeling at UrFU Dmitri Alexandrov.

"The allowed us to show how the process will develop under the influence of one or another factor. That is, we did not predict when El Niño would appear or what its consequences for the global climate would be, we calculated possible scenarios of this phenomenon and showed that under some conditions there would be one version of events and under a different set of parameters there would be another."

According to the calculations of physicists, external factors have a major impact on this phenomenon. For example, the stronger the wind, the greater the temperature amplitude. This, among other things, can throw the system out of balance and cause unpredictable weather phenomena.

"We based on the classical Vallis model, that describes El Niño. It is a simple model. It takes into account the temperature difference between the east and west coasts, the heat exchange between the Pacific Ocean and the atmosphere, and the velocity of air masses. We also took into account external noise—parameters that also affect atmospheric and oceanic processes. For example, changes in pressure, humidity, , ocean currents," says researcher.

These calculations may come in handy the next time El Niño appears. On the one hand, scientists still cannot predict when El Niño will come next, but, on the other hand, they have learned to predict how El Niño will behave. This is important because El Niño affects the climate as much as affects this phenomenon.

And if previously it was thought that the consequences of El Niño are observed only in South America, today scientists are confident that the abnormally warm water surface affects the weather of most of the Pacific Ocean, up to the 180th meridian. At the same time at El Niño periods global weather changes are more pronounced: large-scale changes in ocean temperature, precipitation, atmospheric circulation and vertical air movement over the tropical Pacific Ocean.

The essence of the process is this: there is a continuous warm current that originates off the coast of Peru and extends to the archipelago southeast of the Asian continent. It is an elongated region of heated water, about the size of the United States. Heated water vaporizes intensively and releases energy into the atmosphere. Clouds form over the heated ocean. Generally, trade winds (constant easterly winds in the ) move a layer of this warm water away from the U.S. coast toward Asia. Around Indonesia, the current stops, and fall on South Asia. During El Niño, the currents near the equator are warmer than usual, so the are weaker or not blowing at all. The heated water spreads out to the sides and flows back to the American coast. An anomalous zone of convection appears. Rains and hurricanes are hitting Central and South America.

"We believe that extreme El Niño events may become more frequent in the future and contribute to climate change, just as affects El Niño development. Therefore, El Niño is a process that should be taken into account in models, but this is not done yet, because no one knows how to take into account such an unpredictable and complex phenomenon," add Dmitri Alexandrov.

Explore further

Increasing frequency of El Niño events expected by 2040
More information: D.V. Alexandrov et al, How random noise induces large-amplitude oscillations in an El Niño model, Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.physd.2022.133468
Provided by Ural Federal University
Citation: Scientists have calculated what can unbalance El Niño (2022, August 23) retrieved 23 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-scientists-unbalance-el-nio.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

Aug 11, 2022

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

Aug 11, 2022

Best Music Ever

Aug 11, 2022

Wordle (NYT)

Aug 11, 2022

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

Aug 11, 2022

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

Aug 11, 2022

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)