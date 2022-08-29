August 29, 2022

San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopedic footwear

A member of the San Diego Zoo's African penguin colony has been fitted with orthopedic footwear to help it deal with a degenerative foot condition.

The 4-year-old penguin named Lucas has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot, which covers a range of avian foot problems, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said Monday in a press release.

If left untreated, bumblefoot could lead to sepsis and death by infection.

The zoo's wildlife care specialists turned to an organization called Thera-Paw, which creates rehabilitative and assistive products for animals with special needs.

Thera-Paw created custom shoes made of neoprene and rubber to prevent pressure sores from developing when Lucas stands and walks.

The penguin's problems began more than three years ago.

African penguins have suffered a massive population decline and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Explore further

Baby penguins hatched at San Diego Zoo

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: San Diego Zoo penguin fitted with orthopedic footwear (2022, August 29) retrieved 29 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-san-diego-zoo-penguin-orthopedic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Apparent death from supplement overdose: news analysis

12 hours ago

Homo naledi update

Aug 28, 2022

Mouse Embryos Grown WITHOUT Eggs or Sperm

Aug 26, 2022

Polio found in London sewage

Aug 25, 2022

Confused about DNA codons

Aug 25, 2022

Map of metabolic pathways

Aug 24, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (1)