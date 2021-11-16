San Diego Zoo 'smiling hippo' named Otis is dead at age 45
A 45-year-old male river hippopotamus named Otis and nicknamed the "smiling hippo" has died at the San Diego Zoo.
Otis had been under care for degenerative joint and spinal disease and a decision to euthanize him was made last weekend when his condition declined dramatically, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in tweet Monday.
The 4,500-pound (2,041-kilogram) hippo was born in the wild in East Africa and went to the Los Angeles Zoo before being transferred to San Diego in 2009 to mate with a female named Funani, the newspaper said.
"Otis will be greatly missed by wildlife care staff, veterinarians, volunteers, and guests," the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said.
