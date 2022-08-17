August 17, 2022

Sage genome provides insight into evolution of diterpenoids of medicinal interest

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Sage genome provides insight into evolution of diterpenoids of medicinal interest
Graphical abstract. Credit: Cell Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2022.111236

Salvia officinalis (S. officinalis), known as sage or common sage, and the Chinese sage (S. miltiorrhiza), or Danshen (red sage) in Chinese, belong to the family of Lamiaceae and have a long history of cultivation for medicinal uses in Europe and East Asian regions, respectively.

Recently, an international team of researchers from China (CAS Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences, Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden, and Fudan University) and the U.K. (John Innes Center), has generated a high-quality genome of sage and revealed the evolutionary features of diterpenoids biosynthesis in Salvia. The study has been published in Cell Reports.

S. officinalis, native to the Mediterranean, produces diterpenoids in both and shoot (leaf) tissues. In contrast, the East Asian S. miltiorrhiza accumulates a specific group of diterpenoid quinones, called tanshinones, in root only. Comparison of the genomes of these two species revealed that both have a diterpene biosynthesis gene cluster (BGC). In S. officinalis, the BGC harbors two sets of responsible for the diterpenoid production in root and shoot, respectively, whereas in S. miltiorrhiza one part of the gene cluster has contracted and the shoot diterpene pathway has been lost, leading to the restriction of the diterpene metabolites to the root.

Phylogenomic analysis indicated that the Salvia clades diverged in the early Miocene. In the Mediterranean and Europe, many Salvia species are perennial shrubs, but in East Asia, most species are herbaceous perennials, surviving the cold and humid winter with storage root. Notably, in Chinese sage S. miltiorrhiza one part of the gene cluster has contracted and the shoot diterpene pathway has been lost.

The differences in gene cluster compositions as well as in the compound structures provide a genomic insight of micro-evolution of growth habit-associated patterning of the production of specialized metabolites in plants, which is valuable for molecular breeding and cultivation of medicinal plants.

Explore further

Molecules that promote plant-to-plant communications below ground
More information: Chen-Yi Li et al, The sage genome provides insight into the evolutionary dynamics of diterpene biosynthesis gene cluster in plants, Cell Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2022.111236
Journal information: Cell Reports

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Sage genome provides insight into evolution of diterpenoids of medicinal interest (2022, August 17) retrieved 17 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-sage-genome-insight-evolution-diterpenoids.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Confused about DNA codons

6 hours ago

Focal length of LCD screen as cars rear view mirror

16 hours ago

Universal VIrus? - mononucleosis, chronic fatigue, multiple sclerosis...

Aug 15, 2022

Could we filter out diseases with a process similar to dialysis?

Aug 14, 2022

No clear link between low serotonin and depression - study

Aug 12, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

Aug 12, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)