Modified method helps to induce transgenic hairy roots from stem of tung tree seedling

Induction and identification of transgenic hairy roots in the stem of tung tree seedling. Credit: Jia Hongyu

Tung tree is an oil-bearing woody plant species in the Euphorbiaceae family. The oil extracted from tung tree seeds, called tung oil, is an excellent dry oil that is resistant to heat, cold, acid, alkali and corrosion, and has insulating properties. However, the molecular breeding of this species has been hampered by the lack of an efficient genetic transformation system.

Supervised by Dr. Zhang Lingling from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Prof. Zhang Lin from the Central South University of Forestry and Technology, Jia Hongyu developed a modified method for the tung tree, and transgenic hairy roots could be effectively induced from the stem of tung tree seedling.

With this method, approximately 67% of the tung tree seedlings produced transgenic hairy roots with an average number of 10.71 hairy roots per seedling, and of these roots, approximately 13.96% were transgenic.

The researchers first developed a root transgenic system in tung tree, and applied it to the hairy root induction of two other oil-bearing plants of the Euphorbiaceae family, Ricinus communis and Vernicia montana. This development of transgenic root systems allows gene function study by overexpression and silencing techniques or gene editing tools such as CRISPR/Cas9.

This technique provides a convenient platform for the mining and identification of functional genes in tung trees, which is conducive to the rapid development of future molecular breeding work in tung trees. In addition, the method will provide a technical reference for other plants that are difficult to establish genetic transformation systems.

Results were published in Plants entitled "The first report on transgenic hairy root induction from the stem of tung tree (Vernicia fordii)."

More information: Hongyu Jia et al, The First Report on Transgenic Hairy Root Induction from the Stem of Tung Tree (Vernicia fordii), Plants (2022). Hongyu Jia et al, The First Report on Transgenic Hairy Root Induction from the Stem of Tung Tree (Vernicia fordii),(2022). DOI: 10.3390/plants11101315