August 22, 2022

Researching the factors determining whether or not people become active cinemagoers

by David Bradley, Inderscience

movie screen
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Technology has brought the cinema to our homes. Huge screens, powerful sound systems, projectors, streaming services, and even active seating and other novelties, have all conspired to keep many cinemagoers away from the traditional venues for watching movies. This coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic that had many of us confined to our homes for the sake of personal and public health also reduced cinema attendance significantly and whether numbers are rising again in the purported post-pandemic era remains to be seen.

Research in the International Journal of Entertainment Technology and Management has looked closely at what factors determine whether or not people become active cinemagoers. Marta Batlle-Beltrán and Manuel Mateo of the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, suggest that those who run cinemas must offer much greater added value than ever before at a reasonable price in order to entice people back to the traditional Saturday night at the movies.

Of course, there remain many good reasons why people will still pay to go to the movies—the scale of the screen and the big sound, the social side, the peripheral activities such as drinking and dining before, after, and during the show, an escape from domesticity, and the anticipation of novelty and difference.

The team found through a comprehensive survey that factors such as comfort, service, and facilities were strong influencers of whether or not they would choose to watch a movie at the cinema, especially given that generally, the same may well be available via streaming services, if not immediately, then within a few months of theatrical release. They also found that were generally more inclined to go to the cinema and with the right enticements might become loyal regulars.

More information: Manuel Mateo et al, Analysis of the factors that determine cinema attendance, International Journal of Entertainment Technology and Management (2022). DOI: 10.1504/IJENTTM.2022.10049642

Provided by Inderscience

Citation: Researching the factors determining whether or not people become active cinemagoers (2022, August 22) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-factors-people-cinemagoers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Disney pulls blockbuster from French cinemas in streaming row
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

5 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

12 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

13 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)