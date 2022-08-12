August 12, 2022

What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains

by Ovunc Yilmaz, The Conversation

rock concert
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Whether you're booking a plane ticket at the last minute or looking to go to a lackluster preseason football game, you might encounter what's known as dynamic pricing.

Using this strategy, companies adjust what they are charging in response to demand. They can cut or raise the prices as high as the market will bear in real time to maximize the money they make through sales.

In addition to airlines and sports teams, hotel chains, car rental companies, ride-sharing platforms, entertainment companies, cruise lines and any retailers selling seasonal goods or hot items use dynamic pricing.

It uses specialized software and sophisticated algorithms to closely monitor the remaining number of products available, along with how much time remains before item must be sold or wasted. Prices get adjusted accordingly.

Why dynamic pricing matters

Sports and entertainment industries have a big incentive to use dynamic pricing.

Since tickets to sports and entertainment events can be resold, any gap between their face value and what fans are willing to pay leads to openings in the market for brokers.

For popular events such as or once-a-decade tours, technologically advanced brokers can snap up large numbers of tickets from the original seller and resell them with huge markups that don't benefit the , artists or venues.

When a team, an or a vendor they have hired uses dynamic pricing, at least ideally, more ticket revenue flows into the pockets of the people responsible for the events. That is, if concertgoers will ultimately pay $249 to see Taylor Swift perform, it makes more sense for them to pay an official vendor that sum, not a scalper who paid $75 for tickets they never intended to use.

Springsteen ticket outcry

To maximize the money made through sales, dynamic pricing makes sense. However, fair treatment is an important factor in decisions since customers don't want to be exploited. That is probably why sports teams and have been reluctant to set prices at sky-high levels that might harm their reputations.

When results in people feeling gouged, a public outcry can ensue. A good example occurred in the summer of 2022 when Ticketmaster, the leading U.S. ticket seller and distributor, charged fans $5,000 apiece or more for some of the best seats for Bruce Springsteen's 2023 tour.

The company's response generated a new round of buzz with its matter-of-fact tone and lack of an apology. "Prices and formats are consistent with industry standards for top performers," Ticketmaster said.

Explore further

Researchers develop data-driven tool to optimize sports ticket pricing
Provided by The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.The Conversation

Citation: What's dynamic pricing? An operations management scholar explains (2022, August 12) retrieved 12 August 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-08-dynamic-pricing-scholar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Doubts about Franck-Condon principle

14 hours ago

Can I move a macro object at a very small distance (around 10 nm)?

14 hours ago

Best Music Ever

14 hours ago

Wordle (NYT)

14 hours ago

When and why does an electron emit a photon?

15 hours ago

Regarding when to consider both laminar and turbulent flow

15 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)