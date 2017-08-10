Report: Amazon looking to sell sports, music tickets and encroach on Ticketmaster

August 11, 2017 by Mike Snider, Usa Today
Amazon logo

Amazon is reportedly in talks with sports and concert venues to sell tickets, a move that could challenge Ticketmaster's dominance in the business.

Amazon, which two years ago began selling tickets in the U.K., has approached U.S. venue owners about partnering to sell tickets here, too, Reuters reported Thursday, citing four sources knowledgeable about the development.

The strategy amounts to a shot across the bow of event heavyweight Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster and owns or is aligned with 196 U.S. venues, including The Fillmore in San Francisco, the Hollywood Palladium and House of Blues venues.

Amazon hopes to take advantage of consumer displeasure in the current state of ticket fees and sports leagues and venue operators' desire for additional competition, Reuters reported.

Ticket sales represent a prime business in the U.S. Sports ticket revenues alone were $18.7 billion in 2016, projected to increase to $20.8 billion in 2020, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, Live music hit an estimated $7.4 billion in 2016 and is set to reach $9.1 billion in 2020, PwC estimates.

Live Nation earlier this week reported $2.8 billion in revenue for its second-quarter, which ended June 30. That up 27% over the $2.2 billion in the same period last year.

Amazon has several jobs listed online for its Amazon Tickets, including a project manager for "Earth's most customer-centric ticketing company, a place where event-goers can come to find and discover any ticket they might want to buy online."

Selling tickets could drive Amazon Prime memberships and bundled merchandise sales, according to the report.

Amazon and Live Nation declined to comment on the report.

Explore further: StubHub Music app takes on Live Nation in concerts

Related Stories

StubHub Music app takes on Live Nation in concerts

August 6, 2014

StubHub, the ticket reselling subsidiary of eBay Inc., is launching its StubHub Music app nationwide as it goes after core music fans in a challenge to Live Nation in the concert business.

Is Nike joining the Amazon roster?

June 21, 2017

Shares a several major sports chains are hitting 52-week lows on word that Nike may soon be selling its gear directly on Amazon.com.

Ticketmaster rolls out 'dynamic' ticket pricing

April 19, 2011

(AP) -- Event tickets seller Ticketmaster said Monday that it is introducing new technology to let artists and sports teams raise or lower ticket prices to reflect demand during the initial sales period - a move it said ...

Live Nation trims 1Q losses, ticket sales up

May 6, 2011

(AP) -- Live Nation Entertainment Inc.'s losses narrowed in the first three months of the year as the concert promoter boosted sales of concert tickets through price cuts.

Recommended for you

De-jargonizing program helps decode science speak

August 11, 2017

Science is fascinating to many, but sentences that are full of expert-level terms and description can scare away even the most passionate readers. Can scientists learn to talk about their research without using too many technical ...

AI, crowdsourcing combine to close 'analogy gap'

August 10, 2017

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem devised a method enabling computers to mine databases of patents, inventions and research papers, identifying ideas that can be repurposed to ...

Computer 'anthropologists' study global fashion

August 10, 2017

Each day billions of photographs are uploaded to photo-sharing services and social media platforms, and Cornell computer science researchers are figuring out ways to analyze this visual treasure trove through deep-learning ...

Mozilla and fact-checker engine join fight on fake news

August 9, 2017

Mozilla, the non-profit which runs the Firefox internet browser, said Wednesday it was launching a drive against "fake news" as fact-checking software backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar got its first run-out in public.

Intel set to roll out 100 self-driving cars

August 9, 2017

Silicon Valley giant Intel on Wednesday announced plans for a fleet of self-driving cars following its completion of the purchase of Israeli autonomous technology firm Mobileye.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.