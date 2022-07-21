July 21, 2022

Expanding food assistance may help colleges retain students, study says

by The City University of New York

tired student
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Food insecurity is a pressing issue among U.S. college students and has increased dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In a survey conducted by Healthy CUNY in April 2020, 50% of CUNY students reported worrying that they would run out of food before they could buy more.

In a secondary analysis of the CUNY-wide student survey, Associate Professor Heidi Jones, Distinguished Professor Nick Freudenberg and colleagues explored the association between food insecurity and the impact of COVID-19 on educational outcomes and tested whether anxiety and depression mediated this relationship.

Students who were food insecure were more likely to experience disruptions to their , reporting higher rates of being unable to do their schoolwork, dropping or withdrawing from classes and anticipating delays in their graduation. There was some evidence that may lead to anxiety and/or depression, with both affecting students' ability to do schoolwork, and depression also affecting potential delays in graduation.

In their study published in the Journal of American College Health, the researchers suggest developing student campus services that link food assistance with psychological services such as mental health counseling or referrals to community-based or telehealth to maximize opportunities for leveraging this reciprocal relationship.

"The link between mental health and shown in this study suggests that health, mental health and that many college students face are closely intertwined," says Freudenberg. "Expanding food assistance may help especially those community colleges and public universities serving low-income populations to avoid the drops in enrollment that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered."

Explore further

Report: The Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CUNY students
More information: Emily Berger et al, Food insecurity associated with educational disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic for college students and the role of anxiety and depression, Journal of American College Health (2022). DOI: 10.1080/07448481.2022.2093115
Journal information: Journal of American College Health

Provided by The City University of New York
Citation: Expanding food assistance may help colleges retain students, study says (2022, July 21) retrieved 21 July 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-07-food-colleges-retain-students.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Trying to identify a part

2 hours ago

The Fast Food Thread

2 hours ago

Single phase motor to generator

2 hours ago

Wordle (NYT)

2 hours ago

How to use Refrigerators/AC in efficient manner so that it remains cool inside?

2 hours ago

Proving Completeness property of ##\mathbb{R}## using Dedekind cuts

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)