The City University of New York (CUNY; /ˈkjuːni/) is the public university system of New York City. It is the largest urban university in the United States, consisting of 24 institutions: 11 senior colleges, six community colleges, the William E. Macaulay Honors College at CUNY, the doctorate-granting Graduate School and University Center, the City University of New York School of Law, CUNY Graduate School of Journalism, and the Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education. More than 260,000 degree-credit students and 273,000 continuing and professional education students are enrolled at campuses located in all five New York City boroughs. Its administrative offices are in Yorkville in Manhattan. CUNY students hail from 205 countries. The Black, White and Hispanic undergraduate populations each comprise more than a quarter of the student body, and Asian undergraduates make up more than 15 percent. Nearly 60 percent are female, and 29 percent are 25 or older. CUNY graduates include 12 Nobel laureates, a U.S. Secretary of State, a Supreme Court Justice, several mayors, members of Congress, state legislators, scientists and artists.

Address Yorkville, New York City, New York, United States of America Website http://www.cuny.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_University_of_New_York

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed