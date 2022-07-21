Published bi-monthly by Taylor & Francis Group in cooperation with ACHA, this prize-winning journal covers developments and research in this broad field, including clinical and preventive medicine, health promotion, environmental health and safety, nursing assessment, interventions, management, pharmacy, and sports medicine. The journal regularly publishes major articles on student behaviors, mental health, and health care policies and includes a section for discussion of controversial issues.

Publisher American College Health Association Website http://www.acha.org/Publications/JACH.cfm

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA