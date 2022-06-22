June 22, 2022

How is pharmaceutical pollution affecting the world's rivers?

by Wiley

river
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

During their production, use, and disposal, pharmaceutical ingredients in prescription and over-the-counter drugs are released into the environment, especially in surface waters. Results from a recent study published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry indicate that pharmaceutical pollution is a global problem that is likely negatively affecting the health of the world's rivers.

Approximately 43.5% of the 1,052 locations that were assessed in the study across 104 countries had concerning concentrations of pharmaceutical ingredients. Twenty-three pharmaceutical ingredients occurred at concentrations exceeding 'safe' concentrations, including substances from the antidepressant, antimicrobial, antihistamine, benzodiazepine, painkiller, and other classes.

"This is the first truly global assessment of the impacts of single pharmaceuticals and mixtures of pharmaceuticals in riverine systems," said corresponding author Alejandra Bouzas-Monroy, a Ph.D. student at the University of York. "Our findings show that a very high proportion of around the world are at threat from pharmaceutical pollution. We should therefore be doing much more to reduce the emissions of these substances into the environment." 

More information: Assessment of the Potential Ecotoxicological Effects of Pharmaceuticals in the World's Rivers, Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1002/etc.5355
Journal information: Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry

Provided by Wiley
Citation: How is pharmaceutical pollution affecting the world's rivers? (2022, June 22) retrieved 22 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-pharmaceutical-pollution-affecting-world-rivers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
