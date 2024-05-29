he Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (SETAC) publishes two journals: Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (ET&C) and Integrated Environmental Assessment and Management (IEAM). Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry is dedicated to furthering scientific knowledge and disseminating information on environmental toxicology and chemistry, including the application of these sciences to risk assessment. Integrated Environmental Assessment and Management focuses on the application of science in environmental decision-making, regulation, and management, including aspects of policy and law, and the development of scientifically sound approaches to environmental problem solving. Together, these journals provide a forum for professionals in academia, business, government, and other segments of society involved in the use, protection, and management of the environment for the enhancement of ecological health and human welfare.

Publisher
Wiley
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1552-8618
Impact factor
2.618 (2012)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry

Improving our understanding of the effects of PFOS on fish

Two papers recently published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry have made important advancements toward understanding the effects of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) on aquatic life, especially fish. Zebrafish had ...

Environment

Nov 29, 2023

0

14

PFAS, PFAS everywhere: How pristine are laboratory materials?

How do you study the effects of exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), when it is in everything? To study the effect of a chemical, toxicologists typically expose animals to various doses of the chemical ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jun 13, 2023

0

3

How is pharmaceutical pollution affecting the world's rivers?

During their production, use, and disposal, pharmaceutical ingredients in prescription and over-the-counter drugs are released into the environment, especially in surface waters. Results from a recent study published in Environmental ...

Environment

Jun 22, 2022

0

21

How are environmental chemicals affecting vultures? 

Vultures are long-lived birds, and because they are scavengers, they're vulnerable to chronic chemical exposure through the food chain. An article published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry reviews the primary ...

Ecology

Jun 8, 2022

0

11

page 1 from 9