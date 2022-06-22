June 22, 2022

Large-scale cultivation of microalgae can clean emissions from industry, can also be used in Nordic climate

by Ulrika Bergström, Swedish Research Council

algae
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Microalgae can recover greenhouse gases and nutrients from industrial waste. This technology can be used to reduce climate footprint and eutrophication. Lina Mattsson's dissertation in ecology shows that microalgae can also be used in the Nordic climate, which has previously been considered a challenge as the algae are dependent on heat and sunlight.

The technology, which Linnaeus University's research group Algoland has worked with for a long time, involves leading emissions into cultivation containers, so-called photobioreactors, containing . Through photosynthesis, the algae can recover substances like , nitrogen, and phosphorus, and transform these into valuable biomass instead of having them disperse in nature. The green algal biomass mass is valuable as it contains large quantities of proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids.

"The algal biomass can be used for products that are of benefit to society, like biofuel, feed, cosmetics, and food supplements. In this way, microalgae can contribute to solutions for a more circular society," explains Lina Mattsson, researcher in ecology.

More information: Microalgal solutions in Nordic conditions—industries transition toward resource recovery: lnu-se-primo.hosted.exlibrisgr … _DiVA_org_lnu_111602
Provided by Swedish Research Council
Citation: Large-scale cultivation of microalgae can clean emissions from industry, can also be used in Nordic climate (2022, June 22) retrieved 22 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-large-scale-cultivation-microalgae-emissions-industry.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
