The Swedish Research Council was established by the Swedish legislature in 2001. The purpose of the Council is to provide funding for basic research of the highest quality in all disciplines. The objective is for Sweden to build on their achievements and become a leading research nation

Address SE-103 78 Stockholm, Sweden Website http://www.vr.se/2.69f66a93108e85f68d480000.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_Research_Council

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

