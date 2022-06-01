June 1, 2022

Why confronting invasive species is one of the best ways to prepare for climate change

by University of Massachusetts Amherst

invasive species
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

New research, recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, finds that the ecological effect of invasive species alone is comparable to the combined effects of invasives plus warming temperatures, drought or nitrogen deposition. This suggests that a critical preparation for climate change is to manage invasive species at the local level.

It is no secret that the ecological health of the planet is under serious threat. Scientists have previously identified , drought and an altered nitrogen cycle, driven in part by the widespread use of synthetic fertilizers, as among the most serious planetary challenges, with topping the list. Many have assumed that would consistently amplify the negative effects of invasives—but, until now, there was no research to test that assumption.

"The good news," says Bethany Bradley, professor of environmental conservation at UMass Amherst and the paper's senior author, "is that the bad news isn't quite as bad as we thought."

To reach this conclusion, the team, led by Bianca Lopez, who conducted the research as part of her postdoctoral training at UMass Amherst, and Jenica Allen, professor of environmental conservation at UMass Amherst, conducted a of 95 previously published studies. From this earlier work, the researchers found 458 cases that reported on the ecological effects of invasive species combined with drought, nitrogen or global warming.

"What we found surprised us," says Lopez. "There were a number of cases where the interactions made everything worse at the local scale, which is what we expected to see, but only about 25% of the time. The majority of the time, invasions and together didn't make each other worse. Instead, the combined effects weren't all that much more than the impact of invasive species alone."

"What is so important about our findings," says Allen, "is that they highlight the critical importance of managing invasive species at the local scale." And the local scale is precisely the scale at which effective and swift action is most likely to happen.

In fact, as Allen points out, it already is. "Organizations like the Northeast Regional Invasive Species and Climate Change (RISCC) Network, which is a consortium of scientists and natural resource managers dedicated to sharing information and about dealing with invasives, are already implementing a whole range of proactive practices to deal with invasive species." And because confronting invasive species is comparatively cost-effective and doesn't require future technological innovation, real progress can be made right now, especially by preventing the spread of invasive plants before they take over.

"Our work shows that dealing with invasive species now will make our ecosystems more climate resilient," says Bradley.

Explore further

Reactive and inconsistent practices strengthen invasive plants in the US
More information: Bianca E. Lopez et al, Global environmental changes more frequently offset than intensify detrimental effects of biological invasions, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2117389119
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Massachusetts Amherst
Citation: Why confronting invasive species is one of the best ways to prepare for climate change (2022, June 1) retrieved 1 June 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-06-invasive-species-ways-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Life's great mysteries (things that make NO sense)

34 minutes ago

Locality in Bell Experiments

46 minutes ago

Chemistry

59 minutes ago

This is for an insight article, bivariate induction proof using Calc3

1 hour ago

Determine the set of values of ##n## that satisfy the inequality

1 hour ago

Unified Field Theory

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (1)