The University of Massachusetts-Amherst was founded in 1863 in Amherst, Massachusetts, about 90-miles from Boston. UMASS Amherst is ranked as one of the top 200 universities in the world. It is a public institution with arrangements with a variety of Pioneer Valley universities for sharing resources. UMASS has approximately 26,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in over 95 undergraduate programs and 65 graduate level fields.
- Address
- 200 Munson Hall
Amherst, MA 01003
- Website
- http://umass.edu/
- Wikipedia
- http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Massachusetts_Amherst
