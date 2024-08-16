The University of Massachusetts-Amherst was founded in 1863 in Amherst, Massachusetts, about 90-miles from Boston. UMASS Amherst is ranked as one of the top 200 universities in the world. It is a public institution with arrangements with a variety of Pioneer Valley universities for sharing resources. UMASS has approximately 26,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in over 95 undergraduate programs and 65 graduate level fields.

Address 200 Munson Hall Amherst, MA 01003 Website http://umass.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Massachusetts_Amherst

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed