May 10, 2022

New techniques for retrieving fingerprints from ivory to mitigate poaching

by King's College London

New techniques for retrieving fingerprints from ivory to mitigate poaching
Fingerprints enhanced on a tusk. Credit: King's College London

The use of new techniques for retrieving fingerprints from ivory has been validated for the first time by scientists from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with imaging and fingerprint experts from the Metropolitan Police.

The findings could lead to wider use of fingerprinting methods in the field to more easily identify poachers in regions with high levels of ivory-related crime.

Ivory has previously been considered difficult to obtain from as it is a highly porous, ridged material. This means fingerprinting has not been commonly used on ivory, despite being one of the oldest, simplest and most cost-effective forensic tools.

In recent years, newer powder materials have emerged for fingerprinting, composed of , which allow for more detail to be observed as they adhere better to smaller amounts of fingermark residue left behind.

The latest study tested three types of powders on three seized elephant tusks loaned by the Metropolitan Police Service's Wildlife Unit.

The team found that newer reduced-size powders were able to provide clearer, useable fingerprint detail that is vital for identifying the donor. The clarity of ridge detail was found to be at its highest within seven days after the print was deposited, suggesting the method would work best in regions of the world that are closest to the sources of .

Study author, Dr. Leon Barron, a senior lecturer in in the Division of Analytical and Environmental Sciences at King's, said: "Our study has shown for the first time that these newer powders could potentially be used for identifying poachers, and are especially suited to rangers working in the field."

  • New techniques for retrieving fingerprints from ivory to mitigate poaching
    Electron micrograph of a reduced-size magnetic particle. Credit: King's College London
  • New techniques for retrieving fingerprints from ivory to mitigate poaching
    Enhanced 28-day-old fingerprint on ivory. Credit: King's College London

Explore further

First evaluation of new fingerprinting methods for ivory
Provided by King's College London
Citation: New techniques for retrieving fingerprints from ivory to mitigate poaching (2022, May 10) retrieved 10 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-techniques-fingerprints-ivory-mitigate-poaching.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who edits Wikipedia and why?

1 hour ago

Is induction heating more efficient than resistance heating for a water heater?

2 hours ago

What is this probability of at least two consecutive cards of the same value in a shuffled deck?

2 hours ago

Why don't guns kill the shooter?

2 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

2 hours ago

How I should list my education on my Resume, I went Back to School to get Lower Degree?

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)