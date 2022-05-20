May 20, 2022

Hubble focuses on large lenticular galaxy 1023

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Hubble Focuses on a Large Lenticular
Credit: NASA, ESA, and G. Sivakoff (University of Alberta); Image processing: G. Kober (NASA Goddard/Catholic University of America)

This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image looks at one of the nearest, massive lenticular galaxies to Earth, NGC 1023 some 36 million light-years away. Lenticular galaxies get their names from their edge-on appearance that resembles a lens. They are intermediate galaxies between ellipticals and spirals. Lenticular galaxies have a large central bulge and a flattened disk like spirals, but no spiral arms. Like ellipticals, lenticular galaxies don't have much gas and dust, and also have mainly old stars.

NGC 1023 is not alone in this image. The fuzzy blue patch to the lower left of the galaxy is NGC 1023a, an irregular satellite galaxy of its large lenticular neighbor. The galaxy pair was part of a study that looked at multiple and star clusters in galaxies beyond our own Milky Way. The researchers found 81 long-lived open star clusters (loosely bound groups of a few tens to a few hundred stars) in NGC 1023's disk as well as 27 young blue star clusters. Half of the young blue are associated with the satellite galaxy, while the rest are spatially associated with the neutral hydrogen gas that surrounds the large lenticular galaxy.

The image uses data from Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys. Additional gap-filling data provided by the Pan-STARRS collaboration. The color blue represents visible blue light while the color orange represents near .

Explore further

Image: Giant elliptical galaxy UGC 10143
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Hubble focuses on large lenticular galaxy 1023 (2022, May 20) retrieved 20 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-hubble-focuses-large-lenticular-galaxy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Starliner launches to space (but not ISS)

1 hour ago

Force of brake pads on a wheel

1 hour ago

Find the values of a and b in the given polynomial

1 hour ago

Spring in Kansas

1 hour ago

Projectile Motion of motorcyclist

1 hour ago

Find how many points on a circle have an integer distance from other points

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)