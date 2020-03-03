March 3, 2020

Milky Way galaxy 'reverse engineered'

by Swinburne University of Technology

stars
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Like taking apart a piece of technology, the Milky Way galaxy has been reverse engineered to find out how it was assembled.

Using ancient , Swinburne's Professor Duncan Forbes traced back the evolution of the Milky Way galaxy to identify those star clusters formed within the original Milky Way and those that were acquired over time as the Milky Way swallowed up small satellite galaxies.

Professor Forbes attributes most of these acquired star clusters to only five satellite galaxies—the satellite galaxies themselves have long been disrupted but their compact star clusters have lived on for billions of years.

From the , ages and chemical composition of the star clusters, Professor Forbes inferred that several of the satellites contained bright nuclei at their centers and contained gas, the material needed for new star formation.

One of the satellites contained star clusters on low energy orbits, which Professor Forbes has dubbed "Koala," after the Australian animal that sleeps for more than 18 hours each day.

"Although our Milky Way may have undergone a tumultuous past, as it grew by accreting and disrupting other small galaxies, the star clusters known as globular clusters are extremely robust and they largely survived intact to the present day," Professor Forbes says.

This computer simulation, by astronomers at Caltech, shows how our Milky Way galaxy may have formed. Using a supercomputer they modelled the evolution of a galaxy from its earliest formation. The main galaxy grows over time by accreting smaller satellite galaxies. The simulation ends with a rotating spiral galaxy that resembles our own Milky Way. Credit: CalTech

"It is these that can be used to re-trace, or reverse engineer, the assembly history of our own galaxy going back billions of years.

"When you look up at the night sky, some of the individual stars and star clusters that you can see were actually formed outside of our galaxy—alien objects if you like, but now part of the Milky Way galaxy as we know it," says Professor Forbes.

This research has been published by the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Explore further

Fossil star clusters reveal their age
More information: Duncan A Forbes. Reverse engineering the Milky Way, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2020). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staa245
Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by Swinburne University of Technology
Citation: Milky Way galaxy 'reverse engineered' (2020, March 3) retrieved 3 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-milky-galaxy-reverse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
66 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Supernova mechanisms 2020

Mar 02, 2020

Tau neutrino flux in IceCube data

Mar 01, 2020

Tidal forces acting on planet NGTS-10b

Mar 01, 2020

Does the expansion of the Universe heat stars and bodies?

Feb 29, 2020

Astronomers detect biggest explosion in the history of the Universe

Feb 27, 2020

Ptolemaic Model of the Solar System

Feb 26, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments