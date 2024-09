Swinburne University of Technology is an Australian public dual sector university based in Melbourne, Victoria. The institution was founded by the Honourable George Swinburne in 1908 and achieved university status in June 1992. In 2009 there were 16,030 students enrolled in Higher education and an estimated 14,748 students enrolled in TAFE, including nearly 7000 international students from over 100 different countries. Swinburne has five campuses in Melbourne at Croydon, Hawthorn, Lilydale, Prahran, Wantirna – and one in Sarawak, Malaysia. As one of only five dual sector institutions in Australia, Swinburne offers both TAFE and higher education qualifications. Research produced by the Melbourne Institute in 2006 ranked Australian universities across seven main discipline areas: Arts & Humanities, Business & Economics, Education, Engineering, Law, Medicine, and Science. For each discipline, Swinburne University of Technology was ranked: Swinburne is a multidisciplinary institution offering TAFE, undergraduate, postgraduate and research qualifications.

Address John Street, Hawthorn, Victoria, Australia Website http://www.swinburne.edu.au Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swinburne_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed