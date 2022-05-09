May 9, 2022

Progress made in construction of Fred Young Submillimeter Telescope

by Linda B. Glaser, Cornell University

Progress made in construction of Fred Young Submillimeter Telescope
A hole 22 meters in diameter near the summit of Cerro Chajnantor in Chile’s Atacama Desert, at an elevation of 18,400 feet stands ready for the cement foundation on which the Fred Young Submillimeter Telescope will one day rest. Credit: Cornell University

An enormous hole 22 meters in diameter has been dug near the summit of Cerro Chajnantor in Chile's Atacama Desert, at an elevation of 18,400 feet. The hole stands ready for the cement foundation on which the Fred Young Submillimeter Telescope (FYST, pronounced "feest") will one day rest. The foundation, which was designed in Chile, began construction in the fall of 2021 and is scheduled to be installed at the summit from May to June.

The entire telescope is being constructed and pre-assembled in Germany, and will be disassembled into 10–12 large pieces and transported to Chile for reassembly. The road that will carry the massive parts of the telescope to the summit has now been laid, and installation of the more than nine kilometers of power and optical fiber cables is already underway.

"We're very excited by how well the is proceeding," said Terry Herter, project director and professor of astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences. "Despite COVID-19, labor shortages and supply chain challenges, we're anticipating first light in 2024."

The FYST features a novel optical design with high precision mirrors 6-meters (nearly 20-ft) in diameter. It will deliver a , wide-field of view that will be able to map the sky rapidly and efficiently at submillimeter to millimeter wavelengths. Project scientists are looking forward to collecting data that will give them insight into the universe's earliest days, when the first stars were born after the Big Bang—what researchers call "cosmic dawn." It will also play a role in the search for and dark matter.

Explore further

Fabrication of powerful telescope begins
Provided by Cornell University
Citation: Progress made in construction of Fred Young Submillimeter Telescope (2022, May 9) retrieved 9 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-fred-young-submillimeter-telescope.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

'Write me.' An American quirk?

2 hours ago

Books recommendation to Hydrogen atom and Kepler's laws

2 hours ago

Drop height of a magnet vs. induced EMF in a solenoid

2 hours ago

Is a nuclear engineering minor worth an extra semester?

2 hours ago

New member

2 hours ago

Self-watering plant pots vs pots that drain

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)