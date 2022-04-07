April 7, 2022

Scientists call for the inclusion of Muslim perspectives in stem cell policy

by Cell Press

cell
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Stem cell research has been responsible for major advances in medicine, but the use of stem cells from embryonic tissue is an active ethical debate. Historically, Christian perspectives have been the center of these conversations, but in a commentary publishing in the journal Stem Cell Reports, scientists recommend bringing in perspectives from the Muslim world, which could expand what is possible within stem cell research.

In the piece, the authors—members of a global think tank—outline the Islamic world's history of involvement in science and the procurement of knowledge and advocate for the development of societies that would amplify the voices of Muslim scientists and political and on the topic of stem cell research.

"International ethical guidelines currently rest on prevailing approaches to bioethics, which are largely dominated by a principle-driven approach that sees itself as universal," write the authors. "Nominally secular, this approach has deep, historical indebtedness to the Western Christian tradition."

For example, the authors point to the "14-day rule," a guideline developed in the United States and United Kingdom that limits the time that can be grown in vitro for research purposes. Though the guideline was developed in non-Muslim nations, it is followed in Muslim countries. While some Muslim nations are more conservative in their in vitro policy, others believe that embryonic stem cells can be ethically grown for up to 40 days, and allowing for more nuanced and inclusive policy could enhance research potential.

Explore further

Study finds Muslim-majority countries lack, but hold surprising potential for, religious freedom
More information: Bashir Jiwani, Diversifying stem cell debates: Including Muslim contexts and perspectives, Stem Cell Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.stemcr.2022.03.008. www.cell.com/stem-cell-reports … 2213-6711(22)00141-2
Journal information: Stem Cell Reports

Provided by Cell Press
Citation: Scientists call for the inclusion of Muslim perspectives in stem cell policy (2022, April 7) retrieved 7 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-scientists-inclusion-muslim-perspectives-stem.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Length contraction in General Relativity

1 hour ago

Astronauts landing on the planet Mars

1 hour ago

AI, do you fear it?

1 hour ago

Site feedback

1 hour ago

Space Stuff and Launch Info

1 hour ago

Fusion of Western musical instruments

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)