April 1, 2022

When experiencing the threat of COVID-19, people became more generous

by Nature Publishing Group

When experiencing the threat of COVID-19, people became more generous
Charity Navigator donations. The vertical axis captures the difference between giving under threat relative to no threat (dashed line). The horizontal axis indicates threat levels in each participant’s county at the time of the donation. Points and error bars represent regression coefficient estimates and 95% confidence intervals, respectively. Note the “All charities” category includes human services charities. Credit: Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-08748-2

Individuals in the U.S. showed greater financial generosity when under threat from COVID-19, according to new research published in Scientific Reports.

During major crises, such as war, pandemics, or , people have been found to either display increased selfishness or greater . Selfish behaviors may derive from fear and , and early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic saw examples of selfish behavior such as stockpiling. Crises may also lead to an increased sense of community and , which can promote more generous behaviors known as "catastrophe compassion."

Ariel Fridman and colleagues examined the relationship between the presence of threat from COVID-19 and generosity using two longitudinal datasets. The first dataset, from charity evaluator Charity Navigator, provided data on 696,942 between July 2016 and December 2020 in the U.S. The data included the amount donated and which county the donor lived in. The second involved 1,003 US participants playing a game where an individual assigned the role of dictator decides how to distribute $10 between themselves and a randomly chosen partner. The game was played on six occasions from March 2020 until August 2020. COVID-19 threat was calculated based on daily deaths by county.

Across both datasets, the authors observed increased generosity when there was a threat from COVID-19. 78% of counties with COVID-19 threat increased the total amount donated in March 2020 compared to March 2019. Counties that did not face COVID-19 threat increased giving by 55% over the same time period. Similar results were seen in April 2020 compared to April 2019. On average, county-level giving increased by 31.6% under low threat, 28.5% under medium threat, and 32.9% under high threat, compared to no threat. Repeat donors were significantly more likely to donate to human services charities.

In the dictator game, donation increased (relative to a mean allocation of $2.92) by $0.25 (8.6%) under low threat, $0.38 (13.1%) under medium threat, and $0.24 (8.3%) under high threat compared to no threat. The authors note that, while the presence of COVID-19 threat was associated with increased generosity overall, the level of made little difference to donations.

The authors conclude that these findings add to our understanding of human behavior during a crisis, and may represent a silver lining in contrast to the tragedy of the pandemic.

Explore further

Depressive symptoms increased among seniors during COVID-19
More information: Ariel Fridman et al, Increased generosity under COVID-19 threat, Scientific Reports (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-022-08748-2
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Nature Publishing Group
Citation: When experiencing the threat of COVID-19, people became more generous (2022, April 1) retrieved 1 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-experiencing-threat-covid-people.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A paradox for two moving protons?

32 minutes ago

Really worried about Ukraine

35 minutes ago

The stiffness of an FEA model depends on the mesh resolution?

35 minutes ago

Estimating maximum percentage error using partial differentiation

39 minutes ago

For kitten lovers

49 minutes ago

Energy flux direction in a conducting wire?

55 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)