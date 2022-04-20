April 20, 2022

Birth of endangered Hawaiian monk seal caught on camera

by Audrey McAvoy

Birth of endangered Hawaiian monk seal caught on camera
This photo provided by the Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup on a beach in Oahu, Hawaii, on April 14, 2022. The mother monk seal checked on her pup by barking as the newborn flapped her flippers. Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species. Credit: Lesley Macpherson/Hawai'i DLNR via AP

Images of a Hawaiian monk seal being born on an Oahu beach have been captured on camera.

An employee of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources shot video and photos of the pup emerging from the mother onto last week.

"As soon as its (amniotic) sac burst, the little one starting wiggling around," Lesley Macpherson, who works for the department's Division of State Parks, said in a news release Tuesday. The mother monk seal checked on her pup by barking as the newborn flapped its flippers.

Hawaiian monk seals are an . There are only about 1,400 seals in the world. About three-quarters of this total live in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, a remote string of small atolls northwest of Hawaii's populated islands. The rest, about 300 seals, live in the Main Hawaiian Islands including Oahu and Maui.

The pup, named PO5, was one of two baby seals born on Oahu last week. Officials and will actively monitor the moms and their pups until weaning in about five to six weeks. After weaning, will aim to tag the pups and may apply temporary satellite transmitters to the seals to help keep track of them

  • Birth of endangered Hawaiian monk seal caught on camera
    This photo provided by the Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup on a beach in Oahu, Hawaii, on April 14, 2022. The mother monk seal checked on her pup by barking as the newborn flapped her flippers. Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species. Credit: Lesley Macpherson/Hawai'i DLNR via AP
  • Birth of endangered Hawaiian monk seal caught on camera
    This photo provided by the Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup on a beach in Oahu, Hawaii, on April 14, 2022. The mother monk seal checked on her pup by barking as the newborn flapped her flippers. Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species. Credit: Lesley Macpherson/Hawai'i DLNR via AP
  • Birth of endangered Hawaiian monk seal caught on camera
    This photo provided by the Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup on a beach in Oahu, Hawaii, on April 14, 2022. The mother monk seal checked on her pup by barking as the newborn flapped her flippers. Hawaiian monk seals are an endangered species. Credit: Lesley Macpherson/Hawai'i DLNR via AP

Three other pups born on Oahu this year died from complications related to birth, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Ryan Jenkinson, who leads the state's protected species program, said it's important for people to stay outside roped barriers set up to safeguard the mothers and their pups. He urged people to keep their dogs on leashes at all times.

Explore further

Endangered Hawaiian monk seal gives birth on Waikiki beach

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Birth of endangered Hawaiian monk seal caught on camera (2022, April 20) retrieved 20 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-birth-endangered-hawaiian-monk-caught.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Angled Rod w Float Attached Force of Float

35 minutes ago

Simple RC Hardware Circuit Understanding -- Questions

38 minutes ago

Today I learned

39 minutes ago

Planetary motion analysis

48 minutes ago

Can you estimate vertical wind speed based upon temperature difference?

52 minutes ago

LaTeX does not work

59 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)