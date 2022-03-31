March 31, 2022

How is haze formed? Soot as a surprising source of haze-building hydroxyl radicals

by Wiley

How is haze formed? Soot as a surprising source of haze-building hydroxyl radicals
Credit: © Wiley-VCH

Haze is formed when a cocktail of various gaseous pollutants is oxidized and forms particulate matter diffusing sunlight. This process is mainly mediated by hydroxyl radicals (OH), and researchers have now discovered a new route to their formation. This newly discovered radical-building mechanism could also offer new perspectives for air purification and the energy industry, as the study published in Angewandte Chemie shows.

Haze consists of fine particulate matter containing soot. It is formed when gaseous pollutants, which are from industrial emissions, vehicle exhausts, and other sources, are converted to condensable matter. "This condensation is remarkably accelerated under the action of OH radicals," says Joseph S. Francisco from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, USA, who is co-author of the study.

The commonly known sources for OH radicals, such as nitrogen oxide and ozone, only partly account for the vast haze events which keep occurring in haze-afflicted regions such as the megacities of East and South Asia.

In a cooperation, the teams of Hong He at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xiao Cheng Zeng at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USA, and Francisco have now taken a closer look at the chemical activity of soot particles. Soot originates from diesel engine exhaust fumes or is spread by slash-and-burn practices or forest fires. However, to date, soot particles consisting of uncombusted carbon have been considered more as a sink of , rather than a source.

Despite this, Francisco and the team's new experiments showed that soot particles can produce OH radicals if air and are blown over the particles while being irradiated with light.

It was expected, though, that hydroxyl species formed in this process would not leave the surface of the soot and would quickly react again. However, energy calculations showed that the hydroxyl exhibited "roaming-like features", as the authors stated it: they migrated over the surface, ultimately leaving it.

The results of their study led the team to the conclusion that soot particles play an active role in smog formation. But the researchers aren't stopping there: since it seems that light radiation is sufficient to decompose into radicals, this material could potentially be used to develop metal-free carbocatalysts. Such -based catalysts could either help purify the air from pollutants such as nitrogen oxide and (VOCs), or they could be used to generate chemical energy from light energy. This could pave the way for an environmentally friendly form of artificial photosynthesis.

Explore further

What's in a flame? The surprising mystery of how soot forms
More information: Guangzhi He et al, Generation and Release of OH Radicals from the Reaction of H 2 O with O 2 over Soot, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202201638
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition , Angewandte Chemie

Provided by Wiley
Citation: How is haze formed? Soot as a surprising source of haze-building hydroxyl radicals (2022, March 31) retrieved 31 March 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-03-haze-soot-source-haze-building-hydroxyl.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

More data -- How many people are ignoring a user

2 hours ago

Earth's magnetic force on a proton

2 hours ago

Aligning the JWST - why?

2 hours ago

Theoretical question about a new Energy and implications of using it

2 hours ago

Spike protein level in blood, vaccinated vs. infected study

2 hours ago

Swimming pool in a rotating space station

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)