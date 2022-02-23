February 23, 2022

Taming the sun with computer simulations

by Eindhoven University of Technology

Taming the sun with computer simulations
Part of the cover of Ray Chandra's thesis. Credit: Eindhoven University of Technology

Clean and limitless energy supply can be provided by creating the process powering the sun called nuclear fusion. Recreating the sun on Earth has been proven to be immensely complex and challenging. Ray Chandra investigated the physics behind different ways to protect the surface of the walls of fusion reactors from the extremely hot plasma inside.

One crucial problem in recreating the sun on Earth is the survival of the structure housing the reaction. Nuclear fusion requires heating the gaseous fuel to , changing its state into a cloud of charged particles known as plasma. The structure must be able to withstand contact with plasma for years.

Plasma detachment

One possible way to solve this problem is to maintain a state where the plasma is extinguished before it touches the vessel. This state, known as plasma detachment, was investigated experimentally in the Netherlands using Magnum-PSI, a device capable of producing the plasma conditions expected to occur near the walls of fusion reactors.

Plasma detachment was achieved by injecting which greatly reduced the . Understanding how the cold gas can be so effective is crucial in developing the same method for future fusion reactors.

Ray Chandra investigated the physics governing the reduction of heat by the cold gas using to replicate the experimental observations in Magnum-PSI. His Ph.D. thesis describes the simulation work and results using a specific code named B2.5-Eunomia, as well as the analysis of detailed processes that causes plasma detachment.

He revealed that interaction of the plasma and the gas is predominantly governed by friction between the main plasma particles and gas molecules. This interaction contributes the most in lowering the plasma temperature, and in turn triggering plasma recombination, a process where the plasma neutralizes into neutral gas.

In addition, the plasma flow is slowed down by the same friction and consequently enhances plasma recombination further. This insight may lead to better reactor designs with easier access to detachment and improvements in future simulation studies.

Liquid metal

In his thesis, Chandra also investigated an alternative way to protect surfaces from the , by covering them with liquid metal. They have self-regenerating properties and are excellent candidates as plasma facing materials.

The most promising candidates are liquid lithium and tin. However, the evaporation of these metals can pollute the plasma and greatly reduce or even disrupt the fusion performance of the reactor. Hence, it is of great importance to understand particle transport from the liquid into the plasma.

Using the same B2.5-Eunomia code, lithium particles are simulated coming from a liquid lithium target material in a Magnum-PSI environment. Varying strengths of lithium erosion are simulated to observe its effects to the plasma and to the amount of lithium transported away to the walls.

Chandra revealed that the transport of lithium particles is impeded by the plasma flow and high plasma temperatures. This work is the first step in simulating liquid metal transport that will be used to understand experiments in Magnum-PSI, and in the future, the application of liquid metals in fusion reactors.

Ray Chandra defended his Ph.D.-thesis, titled "Plasma exhaust for fusion reactors: numerical simulation and comparison with beam experiments," on February 17.

Explore further

Integrating hot cores and cool edges in fusion reactors
Provided by Eindhoven University of Technology
Citation: Taming the sun with computer simulations (2022, February 23) retrieved 23 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-sun-simulations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Permittivity/Permeability, the speed of light, and the meter

10 hours ago

Can a static force do work?

Feb 21, 2022

Questions on how helicopters fly

Feb 21, 2022

Himalayan salt & candle wax

Feb 17, 2022

4 Questions About Lenz's Law Experiment

Feb 17, 2022

Gravity on an unbalanced object

Feb 14, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)