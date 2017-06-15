Researchers demonstrate first hot plasma edge in a fusion facility

July 5, 2017
PPPL researchers demonstrate first hot plasma edge in a fusion facility
Physicist Dennis Boyle. Credit: Elle Starkman/PPPL Office of Communications

Two major issues confronting magnetic-confinement fusion energy are enabling the walls of devices that house fusion reactions to survive bombardment by energetic particles, and improving confinement of the plasma required for the reactions. At the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL), researchers have found that coating tokamak walls with lithium— a light, silvery metal— can lead to progress on both fronts.

Recent experiments on the Lithium Tokamak Experiment (LTX), the first facility to fully surround plasma with liquid , showed that lithium coatings can produce temperatures that stay constant all the way from the hot central core of the plasma to the normally cool outer . The findings confirmed predictions that high edge temperatures and constant or nearly constant temperature profiles would result from the ability of lithium to keep stray plasma particles from kicking—or recycling—cold gas from the walls of a tokamak back into the edge of the plasma.

Near 100 million degrees Celsius

Fusion devices will operate near 100 million degrees Celsius, hotter than the 15 million-degree core of the sun. The edge of the plasma, just a few meters from the 100 million-degree core, will normally be a relatively cool few thousand degrees, like the ionized gas—or plasma—inside a fluorescent light bulb. "This is the first time that anybody has shown experimentally that the edge of the plasma can remain hot due to reduced recycling," said physicist Dennis Boyle, lead author of a paper published online July 5 in the journal Physical Review Letters. Support for this work comes from the DOE Office of Science.

A hotter edge can improve plasma performance in numerous ways. Preventing recycled gas from cooling the edge reduces the amount of external heating that must be applied to keep the plasma hot enough for to occur, making a reactor more efficient. "If the edge is hot, it expands the volume of plasma available for fusion," Boyle said, "and the lack of a temperature gradient prevents instabilities that reduce ."

Researchers performed this set of experiments with solid lithium, Boyle explained, but a coating of liquid lithium could produce similar results. Physicists have long used both forms of lithium to coat the walls of LTX. Since flowing liquid lithium could absorb hot particles but wouldn't wear down or crack when struck by them, it also would reduce damage to tokamak walls - another critical challenge for fusion.

Upgrade next

Physicists performed the recent research prior to an upgrade of the LTX, which currently is in progress. The upgrade will add a neutral beam injector that will fuel the core of the plasma and supply more heating and plasma density to test whether lithium can still keep the temperature constant in conditions closer to an actual fusion reactor.

Achieving constant profiles has been a major goal of LTX. Reaching that goal "gives evidence for a new, potentially high-performance regime for fusion devices,"wrote the authors. The next step will be to see whether such a regime can be attained.

Explore further: US-China collaboration makes excellent start in optimizing lithium to control plasma

More information: Physical Review Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.015001

Related Stories

With lithium, more is definitely better

November 10, 2011

A team of scientists working at the U.S. Department of Energy's Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) has found that increasing the amount of lithium coating in the wall of an experimental fusion reactor greatly improves ...

Postcards from the plasma edge

October 28, 2014

For magnetic fusion energy to fuel future power plants, scientists must find ways to control the interactions that take place between the volatile edge of the plasma and the walls that surround it in fusion facilities. Such ...

Recommended for you

Physicists read Maxwell's Demon's mind

July 5, 2017

Pioneering research offers a fascinating view into the inner workings of the mind of 'Maxwell's Demon', a famous thought experiment in physics.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.