Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) is a United States Department of Energy national laboratory for plasma physics and nuclear fusion science located on Princeton University's Forrestal Campus in Plainsboro Township, New Jersey. Its primary mission is research into and development of fusion as an energy source. It grew out of the top secret Cold War project to control thermonuclear reactions, called Project Matterhorn. In 1961, after declassification, Project Matterhorn was renamed the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory.

Website
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/index.html?curid=39825
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princeton_Plasma_Physics_Laboratory

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory

Heating for fusion: Why toast plasma when you can microwave it

Some believe the future of fusion in the U.S. lies in compact, spherical fusion vessels. A smaller tokamak, it is thought, could offer a more economical fusion option. The trick is squeezing everything into a small space. ...

Plasma Physics

Aug 6, 2024

5

57

New AI program helps identify elusive space plasmoids

In an ongoing game of cosmic hide and seek, scientists have a new tool that may give them an edge. Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have developed a computer program ...

Plasma Physics

Jul 2, 2024

0

117

Fusion record set for tungsten tokamak WEST

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) measured a new record for a fusion device internally clad in tungsten, the element that could be the best fit for the commercial-scale ...

Plasma Physics

May 6, 2024

2

318

page 1 from 22