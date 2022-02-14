February 14, 2022

Scientists synthesize renewable nylon monomers with poplar wood

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

chemistry
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A research team led by Prof. Zhang Tao and Prof. Li Ning from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has synthesized renewable nylon monomers with poplar wood.

This study was published in Chem Catalysis on Feb. 14.

The researchers explored the hydrogenolysis of poplar wood over the Pd/C catalyst in the toluene/NaCl aqueous solution biphase system.

They found that the total carbon yield of cyclopentanone, 3-methylcyclopentanone, 2,5-hexanedione and 2,5-dimethylfuran reached to 39.2% under the investigated conditions. These could be further converted to nylon monomers such as methyl-glutaric acid, glutaric acid, dimethyl methyl adipate and dimethyl adipate.

"This has great significance for the catalytic conversion of raw biomass into important chemicals," said Prof. Li.

Explore further

Scientists propose new method for sustainable production of copolyester monomers with biomass
More information: Ning Li, Synthesis of renewable nylon monomers with poplar wood, Chem Catalysis (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.checat.2022.01.015. www.cell.com/chem-catalysis/fu … 2667-1093(22)00048-3
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists synthesize renewable nylon monomers with poplar wood (2022, February 14) retrieved 15 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-scientists-renewable-nylon-monomers-poplar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why can cashews bleach fabric?

1 hour ago

Safety of plastic spoons, etc. below their advised maximum temperature?

3 hours ago

Gallium Alloys and their melting points?

Feb 13, 2022

The shielding effect and effective nuclear charge

Feb 12, 2022

Spiking drinks -- how about straws to detect when a drink is spiked?

Feb 10, 2022

Relating k-values to energy diagrams and rate-determining steps

Feb 09, 2022

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)