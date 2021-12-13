December 13, 2021

Scientists propose new method for sustainable production of copolyester monomers with biomass

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists propose new method for sustainable production of copolyester monomers with biomass
A flow diagram for the production of monomers with acetaldehyde and acrylate. Credit: Yuan Lin

Poly (1,4-cyclohexylene dimethylene terephthalate-co-isophthalate) (PCTA) is an important copolyester that has been widely used in cosmetic containers, home appliances, and medical packaging.

Currently, PCTA is manufactured via polycondensation of cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM), which is industrially produced from petroleum-derived xylene. To reduce the reliance on fossil energy, a more sustainable alternative method is needed.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Zhang Tao, Prof. Wang Aiqin and Prof. Li Ning, in collaboration with Prof. Wang Feng's group, from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) developed a sustainable route for the production of copolyester monomers with biomass.

This study was published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition on Nov. 30.

In this study, the researchers used plant-based acrylate and acetaldehyde as feedstocks, and produced PCTA monomer in an overall yield of 61 percent. The whole process included Morita-Baylis-Hillman (MBH) reaction, one-step dehydration/Diels-Alder reaction, and final Pd/C-catalyzed dehydrogenation.

Besides, they varied the final step to hydrogenation over Pd/C-Cu/Zn/Al dual-bed catalyst, and produced UNOXOLTM diol, which is another important monomer in coatings industry, in an overall yield of 67 percent.

Furthermore, the implied that the newly-developed biomass-based routes had the potential to reduce carbon footprint.

"This study paves a new way for the production of renewable PCTA and also provides a new guidance for biomass conversion," said Prof. Li.

Explore further

New method converts bio-polyols into carbon monoxide
More information: Lin Yuan et al, Production of Copolyester Monomers from Plant‐Based Acrylate and Acetaldehyde, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2021). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202113471
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists propose new method for sustainable production of copolyester monomers with biomass (2021, December 13) retrieved 13 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-scientists-method-sustainable-production-copolyester.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
57 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Isotope Separation (K41)

10 hours ago

Nomenclature of organic compounds

Dec 09, 2021

How to calculate error on log(MW) and error on MW for an SDS-PAGE calculation?

Dec 07, 2021

What waste products are formed from sugar rocket fuel?

Dec 06, 2021

Is Sodium Flouride a toxin?

Dec 04, 2021

What exactly happens during a phase change?

Dec 04, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)