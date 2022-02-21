February 21, 2022

Study reveals how sulfate-reducing bacteria respond to biocides

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Study unveils how sulfate-reducing bacteria respond to biocides
The illustration image of the MIC mechanism of pipeline steel under a tolerated THPS concentration (75 ppm) for D. hontreensis SY-21. Credit: IOCAS

Almost all materials immersed in seawater are suffering from microbiologically influenced corrosion (MIC). MIC catalyzed by sulfate reducing bacteria (SRB) can cause pipeline network damage. The non-oxidizing biocide tetrakis hydroxymethyl phosphonium sulfate (THPS) is widely used as MIC control measure.

A long-term application of large amounts of chemical biocides not only causes , but also enhances the microbial resistance to biocides. However, it remains unclear how SRB attached to metal surfaces (and potentially forming biofilms) respond to a biocide treatment and how the resulting MIC is affected.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Duan Jizhou from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) provided new insights into the and corrosion mechanism of pipeline steel under a tolerated THPS concentration for Desulfovibrio hontreensis (D. hontreensis) SY-21.

The study was published in Bioelectrochemistry.

The researchers determined the tolerated THPS concentration for D. hontreensis SY-21 via culturing on culture media plates with different THPS concentrations.

They found that the concentration of 75 ppm THPS was the tolerated THPS concentration for D. hontreensis SY-21, as a strong inhibitory effect on the growth of D. hontreensis, without suppressing it completely, was observed at this biocide concentration.

They also analyzed the effects of THPS on SRB cell counts via counting planktonic and sessile cells with or without THPS. THPS delayed and partially inhibited the growth of planktonic cells of D.hontreensis, while the number of bacteria was not affected by THPS addition.

The weight loss of coupons in SRB media with or without the addition of THPS was 0.165±0.015 mm/y and 0.100±0.019 mm/y, respectively. The steel weight loss was about 65% higher in the biotic assays when THPS was added, compared to the mean determined in biotic systems without THPS.

THPS concentrations with THPS (75 ppm) addition increased the corrosive effect of the presence of D. hontreensis by promoting the growth of sessile cells and biofilm formation, said Prof. Duan.

Therefore, the use of the biocide in practical applications needs to be properly considered and managed.

Explore further

Liquid-infused slippery surface performs better than superhydrophobic surface in long-term corrosion resistance
More information: Liting Xu et al, Inadequate dosing of THPS treatment increases microbially influenced corrosion of pipeline steel by inducing biofilm growth of Desulfovibrio hontreensis SY-21, Bioelectrochemistry (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.bioelechem.2021.108048
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Study reveals how sulfate-reducing bacteria respond to biocides (2022, February 21) retrieved 21 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-reveals-sulfate-reducing-bacteria-biocides.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

and Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2

1 hour ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

1 hour ago

What's going on with the COVID cases in Alabama?

16 hours ago

Differentiating Human DNA

Feb 20, 2022

Designer viruses as vaccines: yea or nay?

Feb 19, 2022

Covid Long Haulers

Feb 18, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)