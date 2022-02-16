February 16, 2022

Researchers discover how deep-sea bacteria sense blue light

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers discover how deep-sea bacteria sense blue light
The proposed model about blue light sensing and utilization directly mediated by BLUF of S. nanhainus CSC3.9. Credit: IOCAS

As a ubiquitous energy source and environmental signal, light affects the lifestyle of organisms living in the photiczone.

Different forms of geoluminescence or bioluminescence exist not only in hydrothermal areas but also in other deep-sea habitats such as cold seeps. However, the responses of deep-sea microbes to light are largely unknown, even though is proposed to be distributed in the deep ocean.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Sun Chaomin from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) unveiled the blue-light sensing mechanism of non- isolated from deep-sea cold seep.

The study was published in mSystems on Feb. 1.

Based on the sediment samples collected by "Kexue" from the cold seep in the South China Sea, the researchers isolated a novel named Spongiibacter nanhainus CSC3.9 by a blue light-induction approach.

Compared with other wavelengths of light, the blue light (470nm) irradiation could significantly promote the growth of strain CSC3.9. However, the strain CSC3.9 did not possess genes encoding chlorophyll synthesis or rhodopsin, suggesting that strain CSC3.9 is not photosynthetic.

Proteomic results showed that blue light using flavin-adenine dinucleotide (FAD), or BLUF, a kind of typical blue light photoreceptor, plays an important role in the blue light sensing process.

The researchers knocked out the gene encoding BLUF and found that the ability of BLUF to sense blue light was significantly reduced, which further verified the proteomic results. Consistent with the results of in vivo experiments, the BLUF protein expressed in vitro also showed specific blue light sensing activity.

The above results comprehensively confirmed that blue light sensing protein BLUF mediates blue light perception of deep-sea bacteria and further activates acetyl-CoA synthesis pathway, which significantly enhances the tricarboxylic acid cycle (TCA) pathway to , and ultimately promotes the rapid growth of bacterial strains.

"Notably, homologs of BLUF widely exist across the marine microorganisms derived from including cold seeps. This indicates that the distribution of light utilization by the non-phototrophic bacteria living in the ocean is broad and has been substantially underestimated," said Prof. Sun.

Thus, the contribution of microbial-mediated energy metabolism to the energy cycle of deep-sea ecosystems should be considered in future studies.

Explore further

Staying in the shade: How cells use molecular motors to avoid bright light
More information: Yeqi Shan et al, A Deep-Sea Bacterium Senses Blue Light via a BLUF-Dependent Pathway, mSystems (2022). DOI: 10.1128/msystems.01279-21
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers discover how deep-sea bacteria sense blue light (2022, February 16) retrieved 16 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-deep-sea-bacteria-blue.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Large flock of birds seems to fly into ground, many dead and injured

3 hours ago

Probabilistic Factors Involved in Disease and Virus Testing

3 hours ago

Targeting microbial metabolites to treat autism

20 hours ago

Truth and facts about soy, soy products and tofu (some questions)

Feb 14, 2022

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

Feb 12, 2022

Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection - Reduced by some Antihistamines?

Feb 12, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)