February 18, 2022

100 days of Cosmic Kiss mission

by European Space Agency

ISS
ISS. Credit: NASA

On 11 November 2021, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer was launched to the International Space Station for his first mission, Cosmic Kiss. Around 100 days later, we reflect on some highlights from space.

Matthias flew to the Station on a SpaceX Crew Dragon alongside NASA astronauts and fellow first-time fliers Kayla Barron and Raja Chari, and NASA spaceflight veteran Tom Marshburn. Collectively known as Crew-3, they were welcomed as members of Expedition 66 by Commander Anton Shkaplerov, cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov and NASA's Mark Vande Hei.

While in orbit, Matthias is supporting over 35 European and many more international experiments. The outcomes of these experiments will advance our knowledge in areas ranging from to , physics, Earth observation, technology development and more.

Matthias is expected to spend approximately six months in orbit and there are many more highlights to come. Find out more about the science he's supported to date in this 100 days of Cosmic Kiss science round-up.

