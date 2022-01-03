January 3, 2022

Video: Orbital badminton in 360 degrees

by European Space Agency

international space station
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Experience an orbital badminton match on the International Space Station ISS in 360° as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer challenges his crewmates and Japanese spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano.

Together with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, the Japanese spaceflight participants joined the current Expedition 66 crew for a short-term stay of 12 days on the ISS.

While their stay on the ISS focuses on scientific and operational activities, the astronauts on board the Space Station also enjoy that provide an important balance for the crew and offer opportunities for intercultural exchange and team building.

Matthias was launched to the International Space Station on Crew Dragon Endurance as part of Crew-3 at 02:03 GMT/03:03 CET Thursday 11 November 2021. His ESA mission on board is known as Cosmic Kiss and will see him live and work for approximately six months in orbit.

Credit: ESA/NASA

Provided by European Space Agency
