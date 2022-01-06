January 6, 2022

Researchers detect two-dimensional kagome surface states

by University of Science and Technology of China

lattice
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Kogome lattices have become a new focus in the study of condensed matter physics for their novel features. However, due to the in-plane and interlayer interactions in materials, the intrinsic features of the 2D kogome lattices are often affected or even destroyed, causing the bulk states of the material to be inconsistent with its characteristic structure in theoretical calculation.

In a recent study, a research team led by Prof. He Junfeng and Prof. Qiao Zhenhua from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and their collaborators, realized for the first time the detection for the surface states of metal RV6Sn6 by angle resolved (ARPES) with real-space resolution. This work was published in Physical Review Letters.

Researchers studied RV6Sn6, the newly discovered material, which contained an independent 2D kagome , by utilizing ARPES with a small beam spot.

In the experiment, the real-space mapping of the ARPES distinguished the electronic structures on different cleavage planes of RV6Sn6, realizing the detection for the 2D kagome surface states, and was further proved by density functional theory (DFT) calculations of its characteristic electronic .

This finding offers a new approach to investigating the intrinsic physics of kagome lattices.

Explore further

Kagome graphene promises exciting properties
More information: Shuting Peng et al, Realizing Kagome Band Structure in Two-Dimensional Kagome Surface States of RV6Sn6 ( R=Gd , Ho), Physical Review Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.127.266401
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by University of Science and Technology of China
Citation: Researchers detect two-dimensional kagome surface states (2022, January 6) retrieved 6 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-two-dimensional-kagome-surface-states.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does light travel slower in water?

37 minutes ago

Would a fall from 53 centimeters break the glass from a window?

Jan 05, 2022

Do I need to have a solid background in Material Science if I would like to study thin-films?

Jan 04, 2022

How does the Poynting vector factor into a normal circuit?

Dec 28, 2021

Getting a sauna to a certain temperature - faster with more rocks?

Dec 28, 2021

Usage of First Order Elastic Constants in Soft Body Equations

Dec 27, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)