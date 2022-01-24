January 24, 2022

How to optimize the process of polymer extrusion

by Henk Van Appeven, Eindhoven University of Technology

plastic
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Extrusion is a process widely used in the polymer processing industry. It involves pushing material through a die with a specific cross-sectional shape, resulting in products like profiles, thin sheets, films and tubes. However, the shape of the final product (the so-called extrudate) is highly influenced by a phenomenon called swell. Ph.D. candidate Michelle Spanjaards has developed a numerical model that reduces this problem. She will defend her thesis at the department of Mechanical Engineering on Friday 21 of January.

Precision is extremely important for extrudates, to make sure they have exactly the desired dimensions. However, extrudates tend to expand once the fluid leaves the die, due to internal stresses in the material, leading to suboptimal products.

Usually, this problem is solved using an experimental trial-and-error approach, a process that is unsustainable because it produces unnecessary material waste. It is also time-consuming and thus inefficient and costly.

Predicting the right shape

To meet this challenge, Michelle Spanjaards at the research group Polymer Technology has developed a that can predict the shape of the extrudate, and optimize the shape of the die in order to obtain an extrudate with the desired dimensions. In particular, she developed a transient 3D Finite Element for viscoelastic fluids emerging from complex shaped dies.

She combined this method with a real-time active control scheme, to numerically solve the inverse problem of three-dimensional die design for extrudate swell. A feedback connection is established between the finite element method and the control scheme.

Results show that this is a promising approach to design dies for viscoelastic extrusion flows. Once you have a stable controller it optimizes for the desired extrudate shape independent of what desired you choose.

Explore further

New models to explore the microstructure of polymer mixtures
More information: Modeling and optimization of polymer extrusion: research.tue.nl/en/publication … of-polymer-extrusion
Provided by Eindhoven University of Technology
Citation: How to optimize the process of polymer extrusion (2022, January 24) retrieved 25 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-optimize-polymer-extrusion.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Blackbird faster-than-wind vehicle and it's that time to defend basic scientific principles (again)

5 hours ago

Can particles in a monatomic material possess/recieve/transmit angular momentum?

6 hours ago

Would a fall from 53 centimeters break the glass from a window?

6 hours ago

Himalayan salt & candle wax

Jan 23, 2022

Replacing the Measurement standards (SI units)

Jan 22, 2022

Unbalanced forces acting on a ball at maximum altitude

Jan 22, 2022

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)