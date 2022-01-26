January 26, 2022

High-speed internet led to a decline in civic and political engagement, research shows

by Cardiff University

computer
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The likelihood of people participating in community work declined as high-speed internet was rolled out in the UK, research shows.

Academics at Cardiff University (Tommaso Reggiani)—in cooperation with researchers at KU Leuven (Mattia Nardotto), European Commission Joint Research Centre (Andrea Geraci), and Sapienza University of Rome (Fabio Sabatini)—used an articulated set of data to compare the behavior of households before and after the distribution of in their area.

Their analysis, which covers 1997 to 2017, shows that being 1.8 km closer to a local exchange, and therefore having a higher connection speed, caused an overall decrease in the likelihood of participation in civic organizations by 4.7 percent.

For volunteering associations, the likelihood of people participating in these organizations reduced by 10.3 percent.

For political parties, broadband availability reduced the likelihood of participation by 19 percent.

Calculations, based on the population's distribution around the hubs of the broadband network, suggest that proximity to a local exchange shifted the social participation of approximately 450,000 residents.

Dr. Tommaso Reggiani, a lecturer in economics at Cardiff Business School said: "Overall, our results suggest that displaced the time-consuming activities oriented to pursuing the common good. The effect is statistically significant and sizable.

"This is a different picture to what we saw in Germany during this period. In the years of fast internet take-up there, the country reported higher levels of voluntary work for cultural, sport, or hobby associations, participation and unpaid work for , and membership in humanitarian organizations.

"In the UK—considering the descriptive statistics—people were significantly more likely to consider the as a tool for e-shopping, online gaming, and other forms of private entertainment."

In contrast to the on community activities, they found broadband had no significant impact on cultural consumption and respondents' relationships with friends.

Dr. Reggiani added: "We need further research and more specific data on the activities that people perform online to better understand how the societal impact of the fast Internet in light of the growing role of the few social media platforms that monopolize the online discourse, such as Twitter and Facebook."

The paper, "Broadband Internet and social capital," is published in the Journal of Public Economics.

Explore further

Smartphone, broadband usage grows in US: survey
More information: Andrea Geraci et al, Broadband Internet and social capital, Journal of Public Economics (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.jpubeco.2021.104578
Journal information: Journal of Public Economics

Provided by Cardiff University
Citation: High-speed internet led to a decline in civic and political engagement, research shows (2022, January 26) retrieved 26 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-high-speed-internet-decline-civic-political.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)