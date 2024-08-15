Cardiff University, generally referred to as Cardiff has its origins in the University of w South Wales & Montmouthshire founded in 1883. Today, Cardiff has nearly 31,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students. Cardiff is a member of the Russell Group of Universities. In 2004 Cardiff University entered into a partnership with the University of Wales, Swansea to provide a pre-Med program and in 2005 incorporated the Wales College of Medicine. Cardiff University is ranked in the top 100 universities world-wide and recently Professor Sir Martin Evans FRS was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine.

Address Park Pl Cardiff, CF10 3AT, United Kingdom Website http://www.cardiff.ac.uk Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cardiff_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

