Cardiff University, generally referred to as Cardiff has its origins in the University of w South Wales & Montmouthshire founded in 1883. Today, Cardiff has nearly 31,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students. Cardiff is a member of the Russell Group of Universities. In 2004 Cardiff University entered into a partnership with the University of Wales, Swansea to provide a pre-Med program and in 2005 incorporated the Wales College of Medicine. Cardiff University is ranked in the top 100 universities world-wide and recently Professor Sir Martin Evans FRS was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine.

Address
Park Pl Cardiff, CF10 3AT, United Kingdom
Website
http://www.cardiff.ac.uk
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cardiff_University

Cardiff University

Researchers find 'forever chemicals' in English otters

New research by Cardiff University's Otter Project has found that PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," present in English otters, raising concerns about potential health impacts in the future.

Environment

Jun 17, 2024

Scientists brew killer bee beer

Scientists from Cardiff University have used brewer's yeast that resides in the gut microbiome of killer honeybees in Namibia and applied it to develop a unique craft beer.

Cell & Microbiology

May 16, 2024

