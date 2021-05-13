May 13, 2021

SpaceX signs deal with Google Cloud for satellite broadband

Google Cloud will team with SpaceX to help support business customers using the space company's Starlink internet service
Google Cloud will team with SpaceX to help support business customers using the space company's Starlink internet service

Elon Musk's SpaceX announced Thursday that Google would team up with its Starlink satellite internet service to deliver cloud computing services to business customers.

Under the partnership, SpaceX will place its Starlink ground stations within Google data center properties, which can help the service support businesses requiring cloud-based applications.

Starlink is in the process of launching its satellite broadband internet service, which can reach customers without ground-based connections and is one of several space-based systems.

"Combining Starlink's high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google's infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the secure and fast connection that modern organizations expect," said SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell.

"We are proud to work with Google to deliver this access to businesses, public sector organizations, and many other groups operating around the world."

Urs Hoelzle, at Google Cloud, said the tie-up would help ensure "that organizations with distributed footprints have seamless, secure, and fast access to the critical applications and services they need to keep their teams up and running."

This new capability for enterprise customers is expected to be available in the second half of 2021, the companies said in a joint statement.

SpaceX is seeking regulatory approval for broadband for both consumers and businesses around the world from thousands of satellites.

Explore further

Barbs fly over satellite projects from Musk, Bezos

© 2021 AFP

Citation: SpaceX signs deal with Google Cloud for satellite broadband (2021, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-spacex-google-cloud-satellite-broadband.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is theoretically the heaviest isotope that the R-process could produce?

15 hours ago

Is the darkness in our solar system and/or galaxy (whichever it may be) an illusion?

19 hours ago

Andromeda vs. Milky Way galaxies

21 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

May 11, 2021

Question about extragalactic stellar motion

May 04, 2021

Are some cosmic rays iron nuclei?

May 04, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments